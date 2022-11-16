‘Worthless Piece of Sh*t!’: Judge Ejects Man from Courtroom for Insulting Waukesha Parade Killer During Sentencing

The judge presiding over the trial of the man who rammed his car into a crowd at a parade in Wisconsin ejected a man from the courtroom for interrupting her sentencing to insult the convicted killer.

The incident happened on Tuesday, during the first day of the two-day sentencing of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted of killing six people during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year.

Brooks was arguing with Judge Jennifer Dorow about an “issue” he had with a speaker during the sentencing and wanted to address it. Dorow refused.

“These are sentencing remarks,” she said. “I’m not going to interrupt those sentencing remarks to have you address him individually.”

“I’m not talking about addressing him individually,” Brooks shot back.

“Mr. Brooke, we’re going to continue,” said Dorow. “I’m not sure what you can possibly bring to the court’s attention about a speaker who’s already made a statement.”

Dorow told Brooks to put his complaint in writing.

Moments later, Dorow and Brooks went back and forth.

“Mr. Brooks, stop,” said Dorow. “If you interrupt me again, you’re going to risk going into the other courtroom.”

Speaking over Brooks, Dorow continued, “I’m not going to have you degrade the integrity of these proceedings and the solemnity of what’s going on right now by once again trying to derail what’s happening and take the focus off of…”

Brooks tried arguing back, but Dorow again warned Brooks to be quiet or else he’ll be put in the other courtroom and lose the right to be in the current courtroom for the remainder of the victim-impact statements.

“Come on with it,” said Brooks. “Because that’s what you’ve been waiting to do the whole time.”

Suddenly, a man interrupted the proceedings.

“Worthless piece of shit! Listen up and listen to what she has to say,” he said. “Goddamn!”

Dorow kicked out the interrupter from the courtroom.

“Sir, you’re going to have to be removed,” she said. “I’m sorry, I can’t tolerate that from anyone.”

Dorow also kicked Brooks out and had him moved to the other courtroom.

Brooks faces a mandatory six life sentences in addition to 859 years in prison.

This was not the first time Brooks was called “a piece of shit” by a heckler in the courtroom. During the guilty verdict last month, someone interrupted, “Burn in hell, you piece of shit!” Dorow kicked the individual out of the courtroom.

