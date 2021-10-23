Wounded ‘Rust’ Director Joel Souza Out of Hospital and ‘Gutted’ By the Death of Halyna Hutchins

Joel Souza, the director of Rust who was hospitalized after a “prop firearm was discharged” by actor Alec Baldwin, left the hospital late Friday and said he is “gutted” by the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better,” Souza said in a statement to Deadline.

“My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time,” he said. “I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery.”

Souza was reportedly struck in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital by ambulance, while Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” Hutchins’ husband, Matt, tweeted. “Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family’s privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life.”

He noted in a statement to Fox News on Friday that he has spoken to Baldwin and “he is being very supportive.”

According to reports, Baldwin did not know the prop gun contained live rounds and crew members had indicated it was safe to use.

