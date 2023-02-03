‘Wow!’ Daily Show Audience Stunned By DL Hughley’s Dig at VP Kamala Harris Over Tyre Nichols Funeral

Comic and Daily Show guest host D.L. Hughley drew a stunned “Wow!” with a dig at Vice President Kamala Harris after she spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died on Jan. 10 after being beaten by Memphis Police Department officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, and videos of the attacks that killed him have dominated the news since before they were released. On Wednesday, a funeral was held for Nichols at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

Vice President Harris, who was invited to the funeral by the Nichols family, delivered a brief eulogy in which she grieved with and praised the family, and made an impassioned plea for the reforms of the bill named for George Floyd.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Hughley did a brutal minute on the funeral that included shots at former President Barack Obama and ex0VP Mike Pence, but it was the final dig at Harris that drew a “Wow!” amid stunned silence from the audience:

DL HUGHLEY: That is right. It is the very first time in history that a president or vice president there have attended the funeral of a Black person that was slain by the police. So not even Obama. He didn’t go either. So he sang a lot of grace, Amazing grace a lot of times, but not by people that were killed. Black people that are killed by the police. But Kamala went. And I’m very proud and I’m happy she’s showing up in Black mode, not in cop mode, because. I mean, she was a district attorney and that could have been a sting operation. You know, they tell you got a free TV, but you just behind in child support so you go to jail for. Never mind. I would’ve liked to see Mike Pence go to a Black funeral? That would have been funny as hell. Jaheem, is it? I’m sorry about the loss. Where’s my wallet? Oh, no. The classified documents. I’m sorry. That’s not. Oh, yeah. Oh. But seriously, there is a good reason to have a Black vice president. If you’re not going to do anything about police reform, at least you can have somebody that goes to those funerals. AUDIENCE MEMBER: Wow!

As VP Harris noted during the funeral, she was a co-author of the Senate version of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which passed the Democratically-controlled House but was blocked by the Republican minority in the Senate, as two Democratic Senators refused to vote to nullify the filibuster.

Watch above via Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

