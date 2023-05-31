‘Wow’: John Kirby Momentarily Speechless After Reporter Claims ‘Majority’ of Americans Believe Biden is ‘Corrupt’

National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby was thrown for a loop Wednesday afternoon when asked about Americans who believe President Joe Biden is corrupt.

The exchange took place during the daily White House press briefing where Kirby was pointedly asked about House investigations into the Biden family’s international business dealings.

New York Post reporter Steven Nelson said, “There’s one committee trying to get an FBI file alleging that President Biden took bribes. There’s another IRS whistleblower who’s alleging there’s a cover up in the investigation.”

Nelson even referenced the Harvard Harris Poll that was published earlier this month showing that 53% of participants “think Joe Biden was involved with his son in an illegal influence peddling scheme while he was Vice President.”

“There’s of course, evidence that the president interacted with his relatives, associates from China, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine,” Nelson continued. “So what do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the president is himself corrupt?”

“Wow,” Kirby uttered before taking a lengthy pause.

“The president has spoken to this and there’s nothing to these claims. And as for the whistleblower issue that you talked about and the document, I believe the FBI has spoken to that, and you’re gonna have to go to them on that,” Kirby added before White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to over the podium.

