WTF Moment of the Week: Debate Moderator Asks Joe Kennedy and Ed Markey ‘When Was the Last Time You Cried?’

Senator Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III squared off at a Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary debate, where the moderator asked each of them the burning question “When was the last time you cried?”

On Tuesday night, the Democrats faced off in their final primary debate, during which moderator Ed Harding of WCVB Channel 5 Boston threw them a bit of a lightning-round curveball.

He first asked Rep. Kennedy “When was the last time you cried?”

A stunned Kennedy let out a slight laugh, paused, then said “Yesterday.”

He did not elaborate.

“Senator Markey, when was the last time you cried?” Harding asked.

“It was on Sunday at an event, when I heard a statement that was made that was just so powerful, I could not stop… in my emotional reaction,” Markey said, as Harding barreled on to the next question.

Markey didn’t get specific, but he participated in several campaign events on Sunday.

The most recent polls of the race have the incumbent Senator Markey leading Rep. Kennedy, with a WCVB/UMass Amherst poll showing Markey up by 15 points earlier this month. The Massachusetts Democratic primary takes place on September 1.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to face off in three presidential debates beginning in October, which will give debate moderators plenty of opportunities to take this fascinating query out for a spin.

Watch the clip above via WCVB.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]