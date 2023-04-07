WWE Criticized By Auschwitz Memorial For Using Stock Photos of Concentration Camp in Fight Promo: ‘Shameless’

The WWE was forced to apologize Friday after using stock photos of the Auschwitz concentration camp in a fight promo video for WrestleMania.

The promo video aired last Saturday to advertise an upcoming fight between father and son duo Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio and featured pictures of the Auschwitz guard tower and fence, a camp where an estimated 1.1 million people lost their lives during the Holocaust.

A portion of the promo video was shared on Twitter via @fusionaddict, which shows “footage” of Dominik Mysterio being arrested. The video then cuts to Mysterio saying, “I served hard time and I survived,” as photos of a prison cell and the guard towers at Auschwitz were shown.

So WWE used footage of Auschwitz in the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio video package that aired on its pre-show. Relevant shot is at about the 15-second mark. What an unforced error that is. pic.twitter.com/DbZY9BOOx5 — Kenny (@fusionaddict) April 2, 2023

The Auschwitz Memorial called out the WWE for the using the images on Wednesday, labeling the move as “shameless.”

“The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake’. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.https://t.co/b4bbYgWPwj https://t.co/Xud4rbhEUS pic.twitter.com/tuJrzmK6mQ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) April 5, 2023

On Friday, WWE apologized, claiming that they were completely unaware of the situation.

“We had no knowledge of what was depicted. As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately,” the organization told The Washington Post.

According to the Post, the WWE has edited the piece to replace the images from the concentration camp for later airings and reruns.

