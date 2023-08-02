WWE’s Vince McMahon Hit With Grand Jury Subpoena & Search Warrant By Federal Agents

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was served a federal grand jury subpoena and issued a search warrant by federal agents, the company revealed on Wednesday.

In a regulatory filing this week, WWE revealed that federal agents executed a search warrant on the company chairman in July, and that it “has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters.”

The investigation into McMahon is ongoing, WWE says, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Last year, McMahon briefly departed the company after the WWE opened an investigation that alleged the former CEO paid a female employee $3 million after a consensual affair.

From CNBC:

WWE on Wednesday said that during the three and and six months ended June 30, “the Company incurred $5.3 million and $7.1 million, respectively, of expenses related to costs incurred” in connection with a separate investigation by a special committee created by the company’s board. McMahon has agreed to reimburse WWE for “all reasonable costs incurred in connection” with the special committee’s work, the company said. “To date, Mr. McMahon has paid approximately $17.4 million to reimburse the Company for costs that have been incurred and paid by the Company,” the filing said. It is not clear how much more McMahon will have to reimburse WWE beyond that amount. “As previously disclosed, the Special Committee investigation was completed during the fourth quarter of 2022. However, related government investigations remain ongoing,” the company said.

