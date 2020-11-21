Yamiche Alcindor Fires Back at Tucker Carlson For Baselessly Mocking Her Grammar: ‘Boy, Bye’

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor fired back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson for, among other things, “making baseless claims about bad grammar.”

It all began on Friday night’s edition of Carlson’s eponymous show, when — seconds after blowing a reading from his own teleprompter — Carlson promised viewers a clip of Alcindor in which he claimed the veteran journalist “admitted that the relentless focus on jailing Donald Trump and his supporters actually helps the media.”

He then played a clip in which Ms. Alcindor shockingly did not admit that, but instead said that prosecuting and jailing Trump could actually make Trump more powerful:

So you have President Trump selling this idea that there’s a deep state conspiracy theory against him, that he’s the number one victim in America, so if he gets indicted, if he even goes to jail, he might sell that idea to the millions of people who voted for him, and he might become even more powerful, and that’s what the GOP is really scared about, that’s why you’re seeing not that many people stand up to him.

With a haughty chuckle, Carlson intoned “It’s just, it’s unbelievable on every level. A correspondent who can’t speak in a grammatically correct sentence, a, b, the dishonesty of it…”

Alcindor responded by posting the clip om Twitter, and writing a succinct kiss-off:

I know I’m doing something right when @TuckerCarlson is threatened by my reporting and making baseless claims about bad grammar. As the great Beyoncé said, “Boy bye.”

Others, including media and political figures, rallied to Alcondor’s side, and slammed Carlson for the baseless attack, as the PBS correspondent became a top trending topic overnight:

Ms. Alcindor’s commentary contained no grammatical errors.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

