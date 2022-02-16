Yellowstone Star Goes Full Anti-Vaxx: ‘I’m Not Vaccinated, I Will Not Get Vaccinated… I’ve Never Had a Flu Shot’

Yellowstone co-star Forrie Smith has announced he will skip the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, as he is opposed to the event’s Covid protocols.

Smith also made it very clear he is also against any and all vaccinations — including seasonal flu shots.

The upcoming awards show, which is scheduled for Feb. 27, will require proof of Covid vaccines, testing, and masks.

That is a deal breaker for Smith, who is known for playing the loyal Dutton family ranch hand Lloyd on Paramount’s smash hit, which just wrapped its fourth season.

Yellowstone has been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by an ensemble cast in a drama series award at the SAG awards.

Smith, who has been part of that ensemble since 2018, announced Monday on his Instagram page that he will not be in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Forrie J. Smith (@forriejsmithcowboy)

“I want to apologizes to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards,” Smith told his Instagram followers in a video message. “I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated.”

Smith complained the awards show will ask attendees to be vaccinated and boosted, as well as submit to testing.

He also said he would not wear the required KN95 mask.

“I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated,” Smith said. “I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.”

Smith said he had been looking forward to walking down the red carpet while wearing a black cowboy hat and a pair of boots, but will be absent.

“It’s just my beliefs… I just don’t believe in that stuff,” he said. “Whatever.”

The actor said he hopes to be able to attend next year’s show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com