Donald Trump’s former defense secretary evidently couldn’t help falling in love … and then getting married by an Elvis impersonator.

According to Politico, former Defense Secretary James “ Hound Mad Dog” Mattis tied the knot with physicist Christina Lomasney at a ceremony last week in Las Vegas which was officiated by an Elvis.

👀 Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis got married this weekend, per @playbookdc: https://t.co/S1356KERdr pic.twitter.com/WH8FDHtwvb — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 28, 2022

The ceremony was one of two held by the couple, Politico reports. Mattis and Lomasney staged a more formal event last week with a priest on the banks of the Columbia River.

The bride wore an off-white dress, while Mattis opted for a plain white shirt with no tie, black slacks, and — evidently — no blue suede shoes.

Observers on twitter were a bit confounded, but ultimately wished the couple well:

Note that Mattis chose an 1950s Elvis impersonator to officiate the wedding rather than a late-career jumpsuit-wearing Elvis. https://t.co/FQU4Uo1n6z — Connor O’Brien (@connorobrienNH) June 28, 2022

What the fresh hell https://t.co/sfQIDsQ4wv — Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) June 28, 2022

What on earth. Well, mazel tov, I guess? 🥳🎉🤵👰‍♂️ https://t.co/yM7uhvNEAz — Zachery Tyson 🇺🇦 (@ZaknafeinDC) June 28, 2022

