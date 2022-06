Donald Trump’s former defense secretary evidently couldn’t help falling in love … and then getting married by an Elvis impersonator.

According to Politico, former Defense Secretary James “ Hound Mad Dog” Mattis tied the knot with physicist Christina Lomasney at a ceremony last week in Las Vegas which was officiated by an Elvis.

πŸ‘€ Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis got married this weekend, per @playbookdc: https://t.co/S1356KERdr pic.twitter.com/WH8FDHtwvb β€” Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 28, 2022

The ceremony was one of two held by the couple, Politico reports. Mattis and Lomasney staged a more formal event last week with a priest on the banks of the Columbia River.

The bride wore an off-white dress, while Mattis opted for a plain white shirt with no tie, black slacks, and β€” evidently β€” no blue suede shoes.

Observers on twitter were a bit confounded, but ultimately wished the couple well:

Note that Mattis chose an 1950s Elvis impersonator to officiate the wedding rather than a late-career jumpsuit-wearing Elvis. https://t.co/FQU4Uo1n6z β€” Connor O’Brien (@connorobrienNH) June 28, 2022

What the fresh hell https://t.co/sfQIDsQ4wv β€” Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) June 28, 2022

What on earth. Well, mazel tov, I guess? πŸ₯³πŸŽ‰πŸ€΅πŸ‘°β€β™‚️ https://t.co/yM7uhvNEAz β€” Zachery Tyson πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@ZaknafeinDC) June 28, 2022

