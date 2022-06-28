Yes, Former Sec of Defense James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis Really DID Get Married by an Elvis Impersonator This Weekend

James Mattis on November 9, 2018, in Arlington, Virginia.

Donald Trump’s former defense secretary evidently couldn’t help falling in love … and then getting married by an Elvis impersonator.

According to Politico, former Defense Secretary James “Hound Mad Dog” Mattis tied the knot with physicist Christina Lomasney at a ceremony last week in Las Vegas which was officiated by an Elvis.

The ceremony was one of two held by the couple, Politico reports. Mattis and Lomasney staged a more formal event last week with a priest on the banks of the Columbia River.

The bride wore an off-white dress, while Mattis opted for a plain white shirt with no tie, black slacks, and — evidently — no blue suede shoes.

Observers on twitter were a bit confounded, but ultimately wished the couple well:

