Yes, Former Sec of Defense James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis Really DID Get Married by an Elvis Impersonator This Weekend
Donald Trump’s former defense secretary evidently couldn’t help falling in love … and then getting married by an Elvis impersonator.
According to Politico, former Defense Secretary James “
Hound Mad Dog” Mattis tied the knot with physicist Christina Lomasney at a ceremony last week in Las Vegas which was officiated by an Elvis.
The ceremony was one of two held by the couple, Politico reports. Mattis and Lomasney staged a more formal event last week with a priest on the banks of the Columbia River.
The bride wore an off-white dress, while Mattis opted for a plain white shirt with no tie, black slacks, and — evidently — no blue suede shoes.
Observers on twitter were a bit confounded, but ultimately wished the couple well:
