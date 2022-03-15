‘Yes!’ Senate Surprisingly Passes Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent by Unanimous Consent

The U.S. Senate caught people off guard and voted unanimously Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, proving that government can still work for the people.

Two days after most of the country participated in the pointless exercise of gaining back an hour of daylight that should have never been lost, senators did their jobs.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) asked for unanimous consent as he proposed a resolution to end the ordeal. There were no objections.

👀 WATCH: Senator Rubio speaks on the Senate floor following the unanimous passage of his Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. #LocktheClock 🌞 pic.twitter.com/q3EF9Y8Uy6 — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) March 15, 2022

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) celebrated its passage with an emphatic “Yes!” as her colleagues each agreed to bring about the conclusion of our century-long national nightmare. The Arizona Democrat, whose state does not participate in the clock madness, presided over the vote.

Rubio explained his rationale for bringing the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act up for a vote.

“Just this past weekend, we all went through that bi-annual ritual of changing the clock back and forth, and the disruption that comes with it,” Rubio said. “And one has to ask themselves after a while, why do we keep doing it? Why are we doing this?”

“I think the majority of the American people’s preference is just to stop the back and forth changing,” he added. “We see an increase in heart attacks, and car accidents, and pedestrian accidents in the week that follows the changes.”

Rubio also argued that keeping making Daylight Savings Time permanent will help combat childhood obesity and work to prevent some crimes.

“If you look at the way we live in this country, you want to have the ability to spend more time in the evenings outdoors,” he argued.

Rubio said he hopes the House will quickly act to pass the bill and that President Joe Biden will sign it.

“I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it’s one of those issues where there’s a lot of agreement,” he also said.

If passed by the House and signed by Biden, the American people will have to adjust their clocks for the final time in November of 2023.

