‘Yes That’s Real!’ Bill Maher Shows Nude Photo of Stormy Daniels In Rant Dismissing Trump Arrest

Comic and political pundit Bill Maher displayed a topless photo of Stormy Daniels as he dismissed ex-President Donald Trump’s arrest and indictment as an example of the rule “sex scandals don’t work on presidents.”

Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Maher was joined by Democratic California Congresswoman Katie Porter, Piers Morgan, and actor Benjamin McKenzie.

As usual, Maher capped off the episode with his “New Rules” segment, this week comparing Trump’s scandal with that of former President Bill Clinton, and displaying an explicit photo of Daniels from a film called “The Titsicle”:

And finally, new rule. There’s a price to pay for forgetting history, which actually is a very old rule. Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.

I know millennials and Gen Z were raised to believe that anything that happened before they came along isn’t worth knowing. But in the case of people of the state of New York versus Donald Trump, it just might be. Because this whole going after the president for fucking around thing? I’ve seen this movie before. It was called Kill Bill. And America did not like it the first time.

You see, back in the nineties, President Bill Clinton had a fling with a White House intern named Monica Lewinsky, and the Republicans exposed him as a dirty, filthy, disgusting sex doer. And when they were done with him, he had an approval rating of 73%. This despite every Republican on every TV station for two years saying. “What do we tell the children?” And those children are today’s millennials, who, according to polls, don’t know anything about it and don’t care. So I guess you didn’t tell them anything parents, good job!

It’s funny how the Republicans now don’t care at all when their kid asks “Mommy, what’s up with Donald Trump and the lady who starred in Titsicle?”

Yes, that is real.

And as I watch the circus around our latest horny ex-president who loves fast food and hung out with Jeffrey Epstein, it seems it seems worth asking the Democrats. Having gone through this yourselves, what don’t you get about sex scandals don’t work on presidents?

Because no matter what the underlying legal reasons are that underpin a sex scandal to the average person, it’s just always going to be about sex. Nothing can compete. Law is boring. It’s the constitutional equivalent of golf. I remember what people were talking about during the Clinton scandal, and it wasn’t the finer points of perjury law.

It was about how one of his blowies happened during a phone call with congressional leaders and how he came in the sink and how they did it on Easter and that thing he did with the cigar. Spoiler alert, if you’re too young to know, don’t ask.

Same thing with Trump today. Joe Sixpack is not going to take the time to wrap his head around how the statute of limitations applies to a misdemeanor of falsifying business records if it involves a violation of state election law and a second crime involving a federal campaign conditional on the residential status of the defendant. My head hurts just saying it.