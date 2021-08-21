‘You Are Not a Horse’: FDA’s Response to Vaccine ‘Skeptics’ Taking Livestock Dewormer as Covid Treatment Goes Viral

Beleaguered Mississippi Health Department officials on Friday formally issued a warning and plea after poison control centers in the state reported a major increase in calls related to ingestion of a drug used to control parasites in livestock. On Saturday, the FDA made another, sharper statement, via social media.

As Rachel Maddow noted on Friday night, the calls are coming in thanks to “vaccine skeptics” in the state opting instead to take ivermectin, which is primarily for deworming horses and cows and is available over the counter from feed stores.

“Do not use ivermectin products made for animals, warned the Mississippi health department on Facebook. “Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans. Do NOT take drugs made for animals in any form.”

The FDA was rather more succinct in their Tweet (which also linked to more detailed warnings.)

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

The FDA’s tweet captured dewormed hearts across Twitter.

This is really where we are as a country https://t.co/KrUtRgy3IT — Dr. Mary Anne Franks (@ma_franks) August 21, 2021

So you're saying this has not gone through the same approval process as, say, a vaccine. https://t.co/J6dkiwd223 — Andrew Sharp (@buckeye_201) August 21, 2021

Even if you are a horse, you should talk to your vet before using the medication. more_you_know.gif https://t.co/z54A0gzkiX — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 21, 2021

What a time to be alive https://t.co/2OyUKON8lg — Michael Bohlin (@MBohlinCBS) August 21, 2021

A helpful reminder for Americans unclear on the concept. https://t.co/Cjx6FmKS8M — Scott Monty (@ScottMonty) August 21, 2021

You don't know that https://t.co/Z4gqKQ79a0 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) August 21, 2021

But this is the one that really sums the whole thing up.

I want to make sure I understand: The same people who refuse to take a vaccine that has been tested and recommended by the CDC because they “don’t know what’s in it” are happily downing animal dewormers to fight off COVID — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) August 21, 2021

“Understand” might be an overstatement here. We can know that this is the situation. Understanding how this can possibly be what’s actually happening? That’s asking a lot.

