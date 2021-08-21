‘You Are Not a Horse’: FDA’s Response to Vaccine ‘Skeptics’ Taking Livestock Dewormer as Covid Treatment Goes Viral

Aug 21st, 2021
 

Hand of veterinarian holding syringe with horse medication.

Beleaguered Mississippi Health Department officials on Friday formally issued a warning and plea after poison control centers in the state reported a major increase in calls related to ingestion of a drug used to control parasites in livestock. On Saturday, the FDA made another, sharper statement, via social media.

As Rachel Maddow noted on Friday night, the calls are coming in thanks to “vaccine skeptics” in the state opting instead to take ivermectin, which is primarily for deworming horses and cows and is available over the counter from feed stores.

“Do not use ivermectin products made for animals, warned the Mississippi health department on Facebook. “Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans. Do NOT take drugs made for animals in any form.”

The FDA was rather more succinct in their Tweet (which also linked to more detailed warnings.)

The FDA’s tweet captured dewormed hearts across Twitter.

But this is the one that really sums the whole thing up.

“Understand” might be an overstatement here. We can know that this is the situation. Understanding how this can possibly be what’s actually happening? That’s asking a lot.

