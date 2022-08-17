‘You Lived Off Your Parents’: Twitter Argument Between Oz and Fetterman Escalates Into Blowout Over Who’s a ‘Regular Person’

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman took shots at each other Tuesday following a report the former was untruthful about how many properties he owns.

Oz, a former TV doctor worth an estimated $100 million, was asked by the Daily Beast this past weekend how many homes he owns.

“Legitimately, I own two houses,” the GOP nominee replied. “But one of them we’re building on, the other ones I rent.”

As it turns out, Oz owns 10 properties in four states and two countries – the U.S. and Turkey.

Oz has a 9,000 square foot mansion in New Jersey, which might or might not be his primary residence. He also owns condos in Manhattan and New Jersey, two homes in Pennsylvania and two properties in Florida.

One of the Florida properties is a sprawling beach-front mansion.

Following the reporting by the Beast, Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, took a shot at his general election opponent.

I’ve never spoken to a PA resident who doesn’t know how many houses they have… let alone be off by 8. I can’t tell if he’s trying + failing to sound like a regular person (with ONLY TWO mansions) or if he genuinely has no idea. https://t.co/eZq9nV8uyQ — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2022

Hours later, Oz fired back, seemingly citing a report the Democratic nominee was financially supported by his parents until he was in his mid-forties.

I purchased my houses with MY money. You lived off your parents until you were almost 50. Regular people don’t mooch off their parents when they’re 50. Get off the couch John! https://t.co/4k3RQhi6SQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 17, 2022

The war of words follows a now-viral video Oz posted on Twitter in April, in which he mispronounced the name of a popular Pennsylvania grocery store chain – as he complained about the price of vegetables for a crudité.

Inflation is hurting American families. Under Joe Biden, gas prices are skyrocketing and food prices are rising. We must stop the reckless spending. This is outrageous! Thanks a lot, Joe. pic.twitter.com/8kNil6upn8 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 6, 2022

Fetterman pounced.

In PA we call this a… veggie tray https://t.co/nDp0Uw27zd — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 15, 2022

“In PA we call this a… veggie tray,” said Fetterman.

