‘You Lived Off Your Parents’: Twitter Argument Between Oz and Fetterman Escalates Into Blowout Over Who’s a ‘Regular Person’

By Kipp JonesAug 17th, 2022, 11:07 pm
 

JC Olivera/Getty Images/Nate Smallwood/Getty Images

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman took shots at each other Tuesday following a report the former was untruthful about how many properties he owns.

Oz, a former TV doctor worth an estimated $100 million, was asked by the Daily Beast this past weekend how many homes he owns.

“Legitimately, I own two houses,” the GOP nominee replied. “But one of them we’re building on, the other ones I rent.”

As it turns out, Oz owns 10 properties in four states and two countries – the U.S. and Turkey.

Oz has a 9,000 square foot mansion in New Jersey, which might or might not be his primary residence. He also owns condos in Manhattan and New Jersey, two homes in Pennsylvania and two properties in Florida.

One of the Florida properties is a sprawling beach-front mansion.

Following the reporting by the Beast, Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic lieutenant governor, took a shot at his general election opponent.

Hours later, Oz fired back, seemingly citing a report the Democratic nominee was financially supported by his parents until he was in his mid-forties.

The war of words follows a now-viral video Oz posted on Twitter in April, in which he mispronounced the name of a popular Pennsylvania grocery store chain – as he complained about the price of vegetables for a crudité.

Fetterman pounced.

“In PA we call this a… veggie tray,” said Fetterman.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: