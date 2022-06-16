‘You Lured Me in Here!’ Boris Johnson’s Father Ends Piers Morgan Interview With Awkward Walkout

Stanley Johnson, the father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, awkwardly ended his interview with Piers Morgan by walking off the set.

The clunky exchange took place on Tuesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. The elder Johnson had grown frustrated with Morgan at several points during the interview over questions about his son’s Partygate scandal — in which he attended 16 social gatherings during Covid lockdowns.

"You lured me in here!" Stanley Johnson decides it's time to go after answering some questions about his son's leadership…@stanleypjohnson | @BorisJohnson | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/oqo6ksHvVN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 14, 2022

“Stanley, it’s great to see you,” Morgan told his guest. “As always, effervescent presence.”

“And you are a cheater!” Johnson said, smiling as he mockingly scolded the host. “I’ve got to tell you Piers. You know, you lured me in here!”

Morgan responded with a playful jab of his own.

“I’m a trophy hunter!” Morgan said. “I lured in the trophy.”

He added, “There’s nothing wrong with defending your son and we got to talk about trophy hunting and your book. The words you’re looking for, Stanley are ‘Thank you, Piers!’”

“Yeah,” Johnson scoffed. He then got up, shook Morgan’s hand, and proceeded to walk off the set.

“Tell Boris to come in soon,” Morgan told Johnson — who at this point had his back turned. “Cheers Stanley, good to see you.”

Watch above.

