‘You Owe Us Gas Money!’: Heckler Tells Jill Biden Her Husband Is the ‘Worst President We’ve Ever Had’

First Lady Jill Biden was greeted by hecklers Friday in Connecticut, one who yelled President Joe Biden is the “worst president” in American history.

While the president is quarantined in Washington with a moderate case of Covid-19, the first lady was in New Haven with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT).

As the trio and their security visited an ice cream parlor, Jill Biden was met by hecklers on a sidewalk.

“Your husband’s the worst president we’ve ever had!” One man yelled at Jill Biden as she, Cardona and Lamont made their way onto a crowded sidewalk.

The first lady waved toward the man. She responded, “Thank you! Thank you for your support, thank you!”

The man responded, “You owe us gas money! You owe us gas money! You owe us gas money!”

Biden, Cardona and Lamont each smiled as the made their way into the Arethusa Farm.

Someone else off camera then yelled, “You suck!”

Lamont later shared images of his visit with the first lady on his Twitter page.

The ice cream joint later bragged online about its high-profile visitor.

Connecticut Insider reported the first lady was in Connecticut as part of a three-state tour to promote summer learning programs.

