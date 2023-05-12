‘You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself!’ Ted Cruz Loses It On Reporter During Border Press Conference Asking What GOP Has Done to Help Migrant Crisis

Senator and part time podcaster Ted Cruz lost it during his border crisis press conference on Thursday while visiting the area for the end of Title 42.

The video began circulating Twitter via the Washington Examiner’s Kaelan Deese, who was at the event.

An unidentified reporter off-camera questioned Cruz over what the Republicans have done to help the ongoing border crisis.

“Let me ask you something. What rate of illegal immigration did we have in 2020?” Cruz shouted. “Do you know anything? I asked you a question.”

“How long have you been in office?” the reporter asked.

“I’ve been in office 11 years,” Cruz said as the pair began talking over each other.

Just as the reporter began to mention how the trouble at the Southern border has been a problem spanning several administrations, Cruz interrupted him again.

“You don’t get to argue with me. You asked your question — you asked your question. You wanna hold a press conference? You can do it over there. You wanna hold a press conference? You can do it over there,” Cruz said.

The Senator clarified that he would be answering the reporter’s question.

“I’m gonna answer his question. The talking point of the Democrats, which this media reporter happily parrots, is, ‘Gosh, the problem can’t be fixed!’ There’s one little problem with that. It is an utter and complete lie,” Cruz said.

“In 2020, the last year of the Trump presidency, we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. You ask, what I have done? I’ve championed the men and women of Border Patrol, I’ve championed securing the border. I’ve championed ‘Remain in Mexico.’ And we turned this problem around and solved it,” Cruz said.

“And we went from Joe Biden inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. And the first day in office, he made political decisions to cause this problem. And you should be ashamed of yourself cause you’re a reporter and you’re not reporting facts, you’re telling lies. Joe Biden made a political decision,” Cruz said.

Watch above via Kaelan Deese on Twitter.

