‘You Think He’s Going to Get Primaried?’ CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Stunned Bakari Sellers Thinks Biden Will Face 2024 Challenge

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins was stunned when analyst Bakari Sellers bluntly declared President Joe Biden will face a primary challenge in 2024 after midterm results that appear to have bolstered him.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Biden took to the lectern in the East Room of the White House for a press conference amid the cooling embers of a midterm Election Night widely seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans, during which he projected confidence and a strong “told-you-so” vibe.

Biden took several questions on his plans for 2024, and said that while his decision remains unannounced, the midterm results encouraged him.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Don Lemon and co-anchors Collins and Poppy Harlow continued the midterms coverage that never ends with big boards and panels, including commentary from CNN analysts Sellers and Paul Begala.

Collins observed that when Biden was asked about 2024, “I feel like the calculus changed overnight,” and asked Begala to weigh in. Begala turned it around by asking “Why wouldn’t he?”

Sellers’ answer to that question included the prediction of a Democratic primary, which Collins and Begala jumped all over:

BAKARI SELLERS: Why wouldn’t he is because of the toil of the campaign. And we have to remember that in 2020, Joe Biden won an abbreviated campaign because of COVID. And so he wasn’t in every diner in Iowa. He didn’t have to go to every Super Tu– SEC Tuesday state. I mean, the campaign is a monster in itself in the question. I’m not saying that he can’t do it. The question he has to answer is, does he want to go through that, and go through, you know, primary debates? Because he’s going to be primaried. That’s a fact. That, we’re new age Democrats. Now, I’m going to support him in that primary, but he’s going be… KAITLAN COLLINS: You think he’s going to get primaried? BAKARI SELLERS: Of course! PAUL BEGALA: By a serious candidate? BAKARI SELLERS: Did Hillary Clinton get primaried? PAUL BEGALA: Hillary wasn’t an incumbent… KAITLAN COLLINS: She wasn’t an incumbent president. BAKARI SELLERS: It doesn’t even matter if the candidate is serious or not. There’s going to be somebody… PAUL BEGALA: Barack Obama didn’t get a primary. Bill Clinton didn’t get primaried. BAKARI SELLERS: There’s going to be somebody, there’s going to be somebody. This is, this is not Bill Clinton or Barack Obama’s Democratic Party anymore, I wish it was. There are a lot of, there are a lot of us who are going to support Joe Biden. And let’s be extremely clear. KAITLAN COLLINS: But who would primary him? BAKARI SELLERS: I feel firm in the belief that he’ll get primaried from the left. There will be somebody from the left who says that he did not–. DON LEMON: Maybe a more progressive… BAKARI SELLERS: Maybe a more progressive. And the problem is you have to deal with that. You have to deal with that in a Democratic primary. You have to run the race. You have to do the debates. And that takes a toll on you, to bring up my my my larger thing.

