‘You Think I Would Tell You?’ Biden Scoffs When 60 Minutes’ Pelley Asks What US Response to a Putin Nuke Would Be

President Joe Biden had a simple and stern message for Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin when asked about the potential for a tactical nuclear strike in Ukraine: “DON’T!”

In an interview that will air on Sunday’s edition of CBS News’ 60 Minutes, anchor Scott Pelley asked Biden what he would say to Putin amid speculation the Russian leader is increasingly desperate after setbacks in Ukraine this week.

Biden gave a stern warning, then scoffed when Pelley followed up by asking what the U.S. would do in such a case:

SCOTT PELLEY: As Ukraine succeeds on the battlefield, Vladimir Putin is becoming embarrassed and pushed into a corner. And I wonder, Mr. President, what you would say to him if he is considering using chemical or tactical nuclear weapons. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Don’t! Don’t! Don’t! It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two. SCOTT PELLEY: And the consequences of that would be what? What would the U.S. response be? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: You think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be? Of course I’m not going to tell you. It’ll be consequential. They’ll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do, will determine what response will occur.

The program released two preview clips from the interview, the other of which features Biden praising negotiations that staved off a railroad strike.

“We brought business and labor together. One of the things that happens in negotiations, particularly if they’ve been elongated like these have, is people say and do things where the pride gets engaged as well. And it’s awful hard to back off of some of these things. So, what we did was just say, ‘Look, let’s take a look. Let’s take a look at what’s happening.’ You have a good deal being made for labor,” Biden told Pelley.

Watch above via CBS.

