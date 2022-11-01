‘YOUR LIVING HELL IS ABOUT TO GET STARTED!’: Angry Mother of Parkland Shooting Victim Confronts Shooter During Sentencing

The mother of one of the 17 people killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., did not hold back in her message to the shooter behind it.

Patricia Oliver, who lost her son Joaquin Oliver, told Nikolas Cruz during his sentencing on Tuesday, as she pointed at him throughout her statement:

It’s on you, on you, on you. Your sleepless nights where you will hear your heart pounding, will be filled with regrets because the only real victims were the ones he massacres, and karma will eventually catch up to you all. Now you, you, the defender, the killer. The defense said we dehumanize you. It is far from reality. You are a natural evil killer. I thought that the devil did not exist until death put us in front in this path. You had, in your head enjoyment. Listen to me defender. Enjoyment while killing my son, Joaquin Oliver. And coming back to him to blow his brain out and splattering his blood all over. This is the recognition you wished for. Your living hell is about to get started! Your share of karma will bite you as well. Joaquin is the king. Joaquin is a legend for what he is and for what he will be: Nice, kind, humble. And you will remember every single day of your life about what Joaquin is. This is all I have to say right now.

Patricia Oliver added that the purpose of her and the relatives of the other victims during the sentencing is “to solve a problem, not to do a catharsis.”

Cruz was sparred the death penalty after a jury failed to unanimously agree on sentencing Cruz to be executed. Instead, Cruz will spend the rest of his life in prison. There’s no parole in Florida.

