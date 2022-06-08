‘Your Party is Sick!’ The View’s Sunny Hostin Blasts GOP to Republican Guest Host Lindsey Granger Over Mass Shootings

The View co-host Sunny Hostin lashed out at GOP opposition to gun reform in the face of mass shootings, exclaiming to a Republican guest “Republicans need to find a conscience!”

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, guest co-host Lindsey Granger joined the regulars for a discussion about what reforms, if any, can be achieved in the wake of the high-profile mass murders at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Granger said the shootings were “enough” for her to support reforms, but added “I just want us to have realistic conversations.”

“I understand that the overall goal is let’s get AR-15s out of here… but like Chris Murphy said yesterday, let’s not let perfect be the enemy of good,” Granger said.

After brief commentary from Joy Behar, Hostin swooped in to point an impassioned finger at Republicans, and ask Granger why “your party” can’t seem to “find their heart”:

SUNNY HOSTIN: I think Republicans need to find a conscience! Because when this happened in New Zealand, when this happened in Christchurch and you had an act of terrorism, those automatic weapons were gone. And guess what? That was in 2019. And this didn’t happen again. JOY BEHAR: That’s right. SUNNY HOSTIN: They enacted legislation and it was over. Why can’t Republicans fine their conscience? Why can’t they find their hearts? And why can’t they get this done? I don’t care about the imperfect being being the enemy of good. What about right and wrong? LINDSEY GRANGER: What about realistic? I want to get something done though, Sunny, I agree with you. There is right is right and wrong is wrong, but I would like to get something done here — SUNNY HOSTIN: Your party is sick! Your party is sick! WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Something is getting done right now. We’re going to break.

Watch above via ABC.

