‘You’re a F**king Fascist!’ Angry Heckler Gets Ron DeSantis Riled Up During SC Speech

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-SC) spoke in South Carolina on Friday as part of his multi-state campaign kick-off in the 2024 GOP presidential primary and was heckled by a member of the audience who called him a “fucking fascist” over his state’s education initiatives.

DeSantis was speaking to the crowd about parent rights in education and said that his administration in Florida has fought against schools “superseding” the rights of parents when it comes to what materials their children are presented with.

A woman’s voice could be heard then in the crowd shouting an objection about “kids healthcare” and screaming “you’re a fucking fascist” to the governor.

“Yeah well, thank you, thank you,” said DeSantis as the crowd burst into boos.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” he said. “We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re going to stand up for our kids.”

