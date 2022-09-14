‘You’re a Piece of Sh*t’: Dan Crenshaw Goes off on Right-Wing Troll Alex Stein in Heated Confrontation

Far-right troll Alex Stein spent Tuesday afternoon confronting lawmakers in Washington, and managed to get Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) to call him a “piece of shit.”

Perhaps that was the goal – to get a member of the House to lose their composure. Stein first confronted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) over his association with a suspected Chinese spy commonly referred to as “Fang Fang” in 2014. The Democrat ignored him.

Stein also had a run-in with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that was essentially a public display of affection.

In the latest video posted on Twitter by Stein, he picked up where he left off with Crenshaw and called him “eyepatch McCain” for his trademark eyepatch a day earlier.

Crenshaw lost an eye while serving as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan.

“You lost your eye for weapons of mass destruction that didn’t exist,” Stein said as he hectored him, referring to WMDs in Iraq, where Crenshaw was not wounded. Wednesday, Crenshaw was less patient as the two again met on a Washington, D.C. sidewalk.

Heated Exchange with Congressman Dan Crenshaw ends with investigation from Capitol Police @DanCrenshawTX pic.twitter.com/1aaV2bj1SA — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) September 14, 2022

“Dan, you’re just such a little loser,” Stein said. “Navy SEAL… I’m so much bigger than you. You’re just a little sad little boy.”

Stein went on to attack Crenshaw as a “globalist” as the congressman told him to get a job, and at one point grabbed at his phone.

“I got a job,” Stein bragged. “I work at The Blaze. I make a lot of money.”

After Stein criticized the war in Afghanistan, Crenshaw lost his cool.

“This is the guy that tells veterans their service was wasted,” Crenshaw said. “You’re looking like a fool right now… You’re disgusting.”

The two continued to argue as Crenshaw approached an office, while Stein heckled him about money being sent to assist Ukraine.

After Stein called Crenshaw a “dwarf” and a “traitor,” the congressman fired back, “You’re a piece of shit.”

Stein confronted Crenshaw at the Republican Party of Texas convention, and first used the “eyepatch McCain” moniker bestowed upon the lawmaker by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

It was clear during interactions between the pair Tuesday and Wednesday that Crenshaw knows Stein by name.

