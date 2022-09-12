‘You’re a Sick Old Man!’ Heckler Slammed to Ground After Screaming at Prince Andrew During Queen’s Funeral Procession

A heckler shouted at Prince Andrew, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man” during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen died last Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne – the longest in the history of the British monarchy. Her oldest son, Charles, became King Charles III.

As the coffin was taken in a hearse — which Andrew walked behind — from Holyroodhouse (the official Scottish residence of the British monarch) to St. Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving on Monday, a heckler yelled at the Duke of York, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!”

According to footage, mourners responded to the heckler with “God Save the King.” Other footage showed the heckler appearing to be shoved or yanked out of the crowd with him slammed to the ground, being pushed by a mourner and being taken into custody.

Prince Andrew heckled as the Queen’s coffin passes pic.twitter.com/85m9jUgszF — Christopher Marshall (@chrismarshll) September 12, 2022

As the Queen’s cortège moved up the Royal Mile, a member of public shouted at Prince Andrew -‘Andrew you’re a sick old man’, as he walked next to King Charles, Prince Edward & Princess Anne, behind their mother’s hearse. Immediately people shouted ‘God Save the King’ pic.twitter.com/pJAHnjSou4 — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) September 12, 2022

Whoa, someone just got yeeted out of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/jjk0K6ms4Y — The Recount (@therecount) September 12, 2022

Andrew allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old, Virginia Giuffre, who was one of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Andrew denied the allegation and no criminal charges have been brought against him. A civil suit was settled out of court earlier this year. Andrew stepped away from royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages earlier this year.

