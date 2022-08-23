‘You’re Fat’: Dave Portnoy Ignites Twitter Fight With Jason Whitlock, Who Called Him a ‘Fraud’ of ‘Masculinity’

Dave Portnoy ripped into sports and political commentator Jason Whitlock on Tuesday, hours after the latter penned a column in which he described the former as a “fraud” who pretends to be masculine.

On Tuesday afternoon, Whitlock published a piece in the Blaze where he ridiculed both Portnoy and controversial former reality star Andrew Tate.

Whitlock wrote:

Dave Portnoy and Andrew Tate are the Al Capone and Lucky Lucciano of masculinity prohibition. Portnoy and Tate bootleg moonshine masculinity across the internet. … Portnoy built a sports media empire pretending to be a fearless ESPN disruptor standing against the wokefication of sports and American culture. It’s now clear he’s a total fraud and sellout. His lone interests are money and access to barely legal women. He sold Barstool to a gambling company for hundreds of millions of dollars, and now Barstool is every bit as woke as ESPN.

Whitlock shared the piece on Twitter with a comment:

“Dave Portnoy is a fraud. He has no core values. No defined set of beliefs. He has no redeeming qualities other than his wealth. Remove his money, and he wouldn’t have a friend in this world.” https://t.co/9jGNFjgRDr — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 23, 2022

Portnoy returned fire a few hours later, with a two-word response.

Whitlock fired back with a video response, in which he repeated his earlier critique: Portnoy would be nothing, if not for his wealth.

Portnoy dug up an older video in which Whitlock had praised him as perhaps one of the most important current figures in sports. The Barstool Sports founder unleashed:

By the way @WhitlockJason you forgot to delete this one when you almost choked to death on my cock pic.twitter.com/gDdufZeaA0 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 23, 2022

In a quote tweet, Whitlock explained he had lost all respect for Portnoy since the earlier video was published. In his response, he categorized Portnoy and others he said he once enjoyed for selling out.

I used to be a big fan of Howard Stern’s. He sold out, too. That’s what people with no compass besides money do. Colin Kaepernick was my favorite quarterback. I could go on forever about things and people I used to support. People sellout, I move on. https://t.co/jskB0H0z8a — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 23, 2022

Portnoy ended the feud with a full statement, wherein he again chastised Whitlock over his weight. He wrote:

Our country is falling apart. It seems that every day we are at each other’s throats, screaming our opinions into our own personal echo chambers, looking for validation that we’re right and ignoring anyone who says we’re wrong. The left hates the right. The right hates the left. But one frhaii hero stands above it all. That hero is David S. Portnoy. … While everyone else whines and screams, David “The Last True American” Portnoy helps small businesses, fights the corrupt suits of Wall Street, and runs a billion dollar company that he built brick by brick. One could make an argument that Portnoy has done more to help out Americans these last few years than Congress has. Meanwhile Fat Jason Whitlock stuffs his face with food.

Portnoy also argued the American left hates him for his failure to be “politically correct,” while the right hates him after it was unable to “co-opt” him.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com