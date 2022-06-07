YouTube Pulls NY Post Interview With ‘Caveman’ Jan. 6 Rioter: ‘Our Job to Make Sure That YouTube Is a Safe Place’

A New York Post interview with a costumed rioter conducted outside the Senate chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was taken down by YouTube Monday.

An interview with Aaron Mostofsky, who is now in prison for breaching the building, was posted the day of the riot.

In the video, Mostofsky declared his belief the election was stolen – while dressed as a caveman.

“We were cheated,” he said from inside the Capitol during the riot. “I don’t think 75 million people voted for Trump. I think it was close to 85 million.”

Mostofsky, who hails from New York City, added he believed Trump won the state.

“I think certain states that have been red for a long time turned blue and were stolen, like New York,” he said, adding that he entered the “to express my opinion as a free American that this election was stolen.”

The video was live on YouTube from Jan. 6 of last year until Monday, when the Post reported it was deleted.

YouTube told one of the Post’s reporters the Mostofsky interview was taken down because it violated the platform’s terms of service.

“We realize this may be disappointing news, but it’s our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all,” YouTube said. “Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the US 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube.”

The video in question was used by federal prosecutors in their case against Mostofsky. It offered viewers insight into Mostofsky’s mindset on the day of the riot.

CNN reported Mostofsky was sentenced to eight months in prison in May. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol.

He was charged with civil disorder and stealing police equipment.

Mostofsky’s attorney argued at the time his client was dressed in a costume because he enjoys engaging in fantasy.

Judge James Boasberg told Mostofsky he hopes he reevaluates his choices after his release from prison.

“You somehow got stuck in the fantasy of a stolen election,” Boasberg said. “I hope you’ll leave some of the fantasy world behind… Your indulgence in that fantasy has led to this tragic situation.”

