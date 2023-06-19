YouTube Removes RFK Jr.’s Interview Claiming Chemicals in Water Supply Turn Kids Trans Just Like It Does to Frogs

Jordan Peterson, the controversial podcaster and opinion host, tweeted on Sunday that his recent interview with RFK Jr. had been removed from YouTube.

In the interview, RFK Jr. repeated an old conspiratorial claim from Alex Jones that chemicals in the water supply are forcibly feminizing frogs and took it one step further by suggesting the same was likely happening in human beings as well.

Now @YouTube has taken upon itself to actively interfere with a presidential election campaign @RobertKennedyJr https://t.co/XmgOYTl3NN — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) June 18, 2023

“I think a lot of the problems we see in kids, particularly boys, it’s probably underappreciated on that how much of that is coming from chemical exposures, including a lot of the sexual dysphoria that we’re seeing,” declared the 2024 presidential candidate.

“I mean, they’re swimming through a soup of toxic chemicals today, and many of those are endocrine disruptors. There’s atrazine throughout our water supply,” he continued, adding:

Atrazine, by the way, if you in a lab put atrazine in a tank full of frogs, it will chemically castrate and forcefully feminize every frog in there. And 10% of the frogs, the male frogs will will turn into fully viable females able to produce viable eggs if it’s doing that to frogs. It could, there’s a lot of other evidence that it’s doing to human beings as well.

Peterson raged on Twitter that YouTube removing the interview meant the company “has taken upon itself to actively interfere with a presidential election campaign.”

RFK Jr., who is running as a Democrat and is popular with many on the far-right from Peterson to Steve Bannon, also reacted to his interview being taken down.

“What do you think … Should social media platforms censor presidential candidates? My conversation with @JordanBPeterson was deleted by @YouTube. Luckily you can watch it here on @Twitter (thank you @elonmusk),” wrote RFK Jr.

RFK Jr.’s interview with Peterson was first posted in early June, but received renewed interest after his recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast in which he spread conspiracy theories “about vaccines, 5G and Wi-Fi technology, and ivermectin,” noted the Verge. Rogan subsequently challenged a critic of RFK Jr., noted vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez, to debate RFK Jr. on his podcast, a challenge Hotez rejected as he argued he did not want to create a spectacle and boost those spreading inaccurate information.

RFK Jr.’s long history of spreading false information about vaccines landed him a ban on Instagram during the pandemic and has made him a hero to many vaccine skeptics. Instagram lifted his ban in early June, “As he is now an active candidate for president of the United States, we have restored access to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s, Instagram account,” noted a Meta spokesperson.

Google, YouTube’s parent company, did not immediate respond to a request for comment.

