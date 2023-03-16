Zaslav Storms CNN to Offer Full-Throated Defense of CEO Chris Licht — Despite Admission They’ve ‘Gotten a Lot Wrong’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav fully backed CNN CEO Chris Licht in a town hall at the network despite its recent struggles.

Puck and the New York Post obtained quotes from a town hall Zaslav held this week with about 600 staffers for CNN — in which Zaslav emphatically threw his support behind Licht, called for unity across the network, and proclaimed that CNN stands on the brink of a “rendezvous with destiny.”

“He’s gotten a lot wrong. We’ve gotten a lot wrong,” Zaz said. “We’re all flawed. We’re trying to figure out what is the best CNN.”

Zaslav also addressed the ratings woes that are plaguing the network. Puck’s Dylan Byers reported:

Zaz, a wizard of financial engineering moreso than a student of Melville, sought to inspire the network’s managers with a nautical trope at the end of the 9 a.m. call, describing CNN as an “unmoored” boat. But, he said, “every one of you has an oar, it’s our company. It’s an incredibly exciting time.” He referenced Ted Turner, the company’s founder, and said it was CNN’s “rendezvous with destiny” to be “a purveyor of facts and truth in journalism,” not an advocacy network. He stressed that ratings and revenue were not the metrics by which to judge the network’s success, because CNN had “a higher purpose” to strengthen American democracy. “We’re not trying to make more money,” he said.

Ever since former CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s departure, Zaslav has supported Licht’s efforts to pull CNN away from the bombastic anti-Trump coverage that it became known for over the last half-decade, refocusing on a commitment to straight-news journalism. Laslav reaffirmed this position during the town hall, saying CNN is “not an advocacy network,” and spotlighting Licht for “bringing CNN back to its roots.”

“A fed-up Licht also sent a clear message to managers,” the Post reported, “telling them there are people at the network that ‘aren’t engaged [and] we should help them find jobs somewhere else.'”

