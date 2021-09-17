Zebras Spotted on the Loose in Wisconsin

Remember how there were zebras on the loose in Maryland? Well, apparently they’re not the only state dealing with loose zebras.

Two zebras were spotted in Wisconsin this week, and there is video of them trotting down a treat, just hangin’ around.

One man spotted the zebras while he was driving, then made a call to inform authorities, “I’m right outside of Seymour, there’s a couple of zebras walking down the middle of the road, and if you think I’m kidding, I’m not.”

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the zebras with the caption, “Often you hear officers say they enjoy that each day at work is different, you never know what you will encounter. Today it was Zebras in the Seymour area.”

The zebras were eventually collected by the owners and everything worked out fine.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering about the zebras in Maryland, os of earlier Friday some of them still appear to be roaming free.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com