Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers Mock the Bejeezus Out of Joe Biden: ‘There’s No One Better’ at Talking and ‘Walking Up Stairs’

Joe Rogan and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted President Joe Biden during a recent podcast.

On a surprise Saturday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the pair spoke about the Covid pandemic and the Biden administration.

“Joe Biden is the most popular president in history,” Rodgers said mockingly.

“Yeah, he’s the best. I mean, there’s no one better. He’s best at talking. He’s best at walking up stairs,” Rogan added.

“Good handshaker,” Rodgers replied.

“He’s good at riding bikes,” Rogan laughed as he referenced the tumble Biden took in June. “He shakes hands with ghosts.”

Rodgers elaborated that Biden is not a fan of his. He explained that during a rally in Wisconsin, Biden once made a pointed jab at the player’s decision not to get the Covid vaccine.

“He said, ‘Tell your quarterback, to get vaccinated,'” he recalled.

“I remember there was, uh, there was some crisis that was going on and I remember, oh, it was a hurricane that was coming. He said, ‘The best thing you could do is get vaccinated,'” Rogan laughed.

The conversation dived deeper into the president’s competency — along with what the two said is a pattern of lying.

“I mean, he was a dumb guy when he was okay. I mean, he’s, he was never a bright guy. I mean, he’s very well known as a liar. Like there’s all these videos of him lying about his education record, lying about so many different accomplishments that he’s achieved in his life. He was always a bullshit artist and not just a bullshit artist, but like a liar, like a flat out liar,” Rogan said.

“‘I graduated at the top of my class.’ No you didn’t. How would you not know that? How you not know you, you didn’t graduate at the top of your class. You definitely didn’t. You know, why you saying that — somebody hit you over the head and tell you that, like, what the fuck are you talking about?” he continued.

Rogan even recalled having “Joe Biden nights” at a local Boston comedy club back in 1988, where comics would intentionally plagiarize each other’s work.

“We used to have ‘Joe Biden night’ at Stitches Comedy Club in Boston because he got caught plagiarizing. So he got caught plagiarizing when he was running for president 1988. So in 1988, we had ‘Joe Biden night’ where, uh, like you would do my act and I would do your act. We would all plagiarize each other. It was for fun, just for comedians and people would come by and watch.” Rogan concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com