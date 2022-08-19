Joe Rogan Says Obama Could Have the ‘Best Podcast Ever’ If He Could Manage to ‘Loosen Up’

Joe Rogan offered free advice to former President Barack Obama on his podcasting venture during a recent interview.

Rogan was joined by comedians Louis C.K. and Joe List on the Thursday edition of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

At one point during the conversation, the group began talking about former presidents.

Louis C.K. said Obama was a greater president because “he just did his job that he was asked to do.”

“He did a podcast for a little while. He did a podcast with Bruce Springsteen and it just wasn’t good. It just — it just wasn’t good,” Rogan replied referencing Obama’s show, Renegades: Born in the USA.

“Well, it’s not that he couldn’t be good,” Rogan continued. “It’s just that he’s this — he’s bigger than everything, you know, he’s the greatest president ever. When he goes and does a podcast, he can’t just have a whiskey and talk shit. You know, but if he did, it would be fucking amazing.”

“You mean that he’s restrained,” C.K. added.

“Yes. You would think he’s achieved escape velocity where he could express himself. I mean, he’s done two terms. He can’t be president again. So you’re free of that expectation,” Rogan said.

“I remember he was talking about people once about how messy people are, you know, that just — things people say, things they don’t necessarily mean … And the way he said that, I’m like, I’ve never heard a person like him say that. And I wish he did more of that. You know? I wish someone could talk to him and get him to loosen up,” Rogan added.

He concluded, “I think he’s capable of it. I think he could have the best podcast ever. I just don’t know what restrains, I mean, it’s, I guess the expectations … what he represents to people that love him. It’s like, it’s too much. It’s hard for those people to just be themselves.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com