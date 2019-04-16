Michelle Obama Likens America in the Trump Era to Living With a ‘Divorced Dad’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama likened America in the Trump era to living with a “divorced dad” in a recent interview.

In speaking with Stephen Colbert in London this week about her book Becoming, Obama had this to say:

“We come from a broken family, we’re a teenager, we’re a little unsettled and having good parents. It’s tough, sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like it’s fun but then you get sick. That’s what America is going through, we’re kind of living with divorced dad.”

Per The Independent’s report on the event, the former FLOTUS did not mention President Donald Trump by name but alluded to him a few times, at one point saying, “For anyone who had any problems with Barack Obama, let’s just think about what we were troubled by – there were never any indictments.”

You can watch Obama’s comments in the CNN segment above.

[featured photo via Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com