WATCH: Barack Obama Surprises the Viral Phil Collins YouTube Twins to Answer Questions About His Book Playlist

Tim and Fred Williams, the YouTube twins who have gone viral for their reactions to hearing classic songs for the first time, are at it again, and this time they got a surprise visit from a very special guest.

Since going viral for the incredibly wholesome video of them listening to Phil Collins for the first time, the twins have racked up a slew of fans, and apparently, former President Barack Obama is one of them.

On Tuesday, the Williams twins recorded a video of themselves listening to one of Obama’s favorites: Bob Dylan — noting that the artist was referenced in his new book A Promised Land.

After the two gave a rundown of the songs featured in Obama’s playlist, they admitted to not even knowing who Dylan was — questioning why he’s one of Obama’s favorites.

After the twins gave their review of The Times They Are a-Changin, still unsure of why the former president included the song on his playlist, Obama popped up on the screen.

“Hey people, what’s going on?” Obama said. “I heard you guys were asking questions. I decided I’m just going to come here live.”

Obama asked the twins how they began listening to the classics, Fred and Tim explained that after growing up in a religious home with limited music available, they wanted to start listening to more genres.

It all started when a viewer asked the duo to review Frank Sinatra’s I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and they’ve been listening and reviewing classics ever since.

Obama explained that he loves making playlists, and has been doing so for a while, which is why music is such an important theme in his new book.

While answering some questions from the twins about his music taste, the former president explained that he loves the messages embedded in Dylan’s songs, which often focus on change and social justice.

“One of the most important things we can do as people — but especially young people — is opening our minds to how other people feel, what their traditions are, trying to make common cause with folks even if they don’t look like us or didn’t come from the same neighborhood,” Obama told Fred and Tim.

“The country’s so divided right now and on the internet a lot of times everybody’s just mad, and [what] you guys are doing — which is being open to new ideas, new experiences and reaching out to different traditions — that’s America at its best,” he added. “And I think you guys sending that message is powerful.”

