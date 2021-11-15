Alex Jones Rages After Being Found Liable in Sandy Hook Cases: ‘This Is Modern Warfare’ and A Sign of ‘The End of the Country as We Know It’

Alex Jones erupted on his show Monday after being found liable in a defamation case filed by Sandy Hook families.

Jones has lost all four defamation suits brought forth by families over his infamous comments several years ago saying the horrific shooting in Newtown that killed innocent children was a hoax.

He was found liable by default because, according to the judge, he refused to hand documents over in the case.

After the news broke Monday, Jones said, “It’s all a fraud, ladies and gentlemen. We hardly ever even talked about Sandy Hook.”

He claimed being found liable for defamation is symptomatic of “a system trying to kill the First Amendment.”

“I don’t really know what happened there,” Jones said. “There were a lot of anomalies, a lot of issues, but I do know that school shootings do actually happen. I just know they’re not my fault. And I know I didn’t kill those children at Sandy Hook, but when you think about Sandy Hook, you think about the name Alex Jones, ladies and gentlemen. And that’s just branding and brainwashing and propaganda.”

He called it a “kangaroo trial” and declared, “They’re not gonna shut my show down.”

Later on Jones accused the judge of “abusing their discretion” and “absolutely engaging in what I would say is fraud, saying that we didn’t give them information.”

He continued with one of his usual rants about how this is a sign of “the ongoing power grab that’s going on in this country.”

So what am I talking about? Because a lot of people are asking me to respond to this. You know, I learned about this 20 minutes before I went on air. And quite frankly, I’ve got all this incredible news that needs to be covered, and I just — I really think that what’s happening to me and to Infowars… I mean, I know it’s a symptom of the disease of globalism and the disease of corruption and decadence in this country and in the world in general and really the end of the country as we know it. Now it can be rebooted, hopefully, but the country, for all intents and purposes, is gone. This is modern warfare we’re under. And the country itself is being bankrupted and dissolved. And if I spend my time tactically talking to HBO or talking to The Wall Street Journal or running around trying to defend myself from the fake things they’ve launched against me, we’re going to lose the whole country and the planet.

You can watch Jones’ reaction above, via InfoWars.

