Ann Coulter Says Trump Should Be Primaried if He Fails on Wall: We Elected This ‘Lunatic’ For One Reason

Right-wing author and pundit Ann Coulter continued her attacks against President Donald Trump, telling Yahoo News today that he should face a GOP primary challenge in 2020 if he fails to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We put this lunatic in the White House for one reason,” Coulter said during an appearance on the Yahoo News political podcast Skullduggery, before suggesting that Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) would make a “terrific” challenger to the president if he runs. (Brooks did not answer the outlet’s inquiries about a run.)

“I think he will be [primary challenged],” Coulter said of Trump if he fails to fulfill immigration campaign promises. “I think for sure there’s going to be a primary challenger and it’s not gonna be Jeff Flake.”

“Mo Brooks is terrific,” she added. “The one who should be the senator from Alabama instead of [Sen.] Doug Jones [D-AL], but no Jared-boy [Kushner] said, ‘Endorse Luther Strange, he’s huge in Alabama.'”

The In Trump We Trust author has been a known confidant of the president, but it’s unclear if the two are still communicating after she savaged Trump for ending the government shutdown. The president responded by unfollowing Coulter on Twitter, but she wouldn’t confirm if he has cut her off.

“That’s none of your beeswax,” she said after the host asked about their communications.

Coulter later said Trump should try to use the Defense Department and Homeland Security to build the wall, rather than declaring a national emergency.

“I think Trump is gonna do that,” she said. “I think he’s finally going to pull that pocket Constitution out of his lapel pocket and [say], ‘Oh my gosh, I’m the president. This is great.’”

Previously, Coulter suggested to the Daily Caller that it’s pointless to re-elect “wimp” Trump: “Why would you [elect him]? To make sure, I don’t know, Ivanka and Jared can make money? That seems to be the main point of the presidency at this point.”

“They’re about to have a country where no Republican will ever be elected president again,” the author continued. “Trump will just have been a joke presidency who scammed the American people, amused the populists for a while, but he’ll have no legacy whatsoever.”

The president just joked in response.

“I hear she’s become very hostile,” Trump said after being asked about Coulter in an interview. “Maybe I didn’t return her phone call or something.”

