One of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ senior political advisors commented on the United Kingdom’s tumultuous political climate over the weekend with a mocking tweet about former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Since Theresa May has confirmed that her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party is imminent, Sanders adviser Winnie Wong seems to think that Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is about to become the new PM. This was made evident by the fact that Wong tweeted a GIF on Sunday that shows Corbyn dancing on Thatcher’s grave.

Jeremy Corbyn’s gonna to be the next PM of England. Thats gonna be so much fun. pic.twitter.com/iBwKeaHUM2 — Winifred (@WaywardWinifred) May 26, 2019

Putting aside Sanders’ approval of Corbyn’s record, Thatcher was the first female to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, which makes her a significant predecessor to May, the second woman to hold the job. As Washington Free Beacon notes, the “Iron Lady” is a controversial historical figure who was, in certain sense, a British reflection of her American ally, former president Ronald Reagan.

