Joe Biden‘s campaign returned fire on President Donald Trump Tuesday for his affirmation of Kim Jong Un‘s insults to the ex-veep’s intelligence.

The president returned from his trip to Japan earlier Tuesday as critics continue to bash him for shrugging off North Korea’s latest missile tests and parroting their dictator’s comments about Biden being “a low IQ individual.”

In response to Trump, Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield has released a statement saying “The president’s comments are beneath the dignity of the office.”

“To be on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President speaks for itself. And it’s part of a pattern of embracing autocracies at the expense of our institutions – whether taking Putin’s word at face value in Helsinki or exchanging ‘love letters’ with Kim Jong Un.”

[Photo via Scott Olson/Getty Images]

