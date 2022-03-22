Biden Chief of Staff Snaps at MSNBC’s Lemire Over Psaki Covid Case: We’re Not ‘Turning the Page’ on Covid

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain hit back at MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire Tuesday for saying the administration has been wanting to “turn the page” on the pandemic, after it was announced that Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for covid a second time.”

“As much as the Biden administration wants to turn the page on COVID, this is the third time the virus has touched the West Wing in just over a week. And as cases surge in Europe, they are beginning to rise in the U.S. too – with growing fears of a new wave in a matter of weeks,” tweeted Lemire, who is also Politico’s White House bureau chief.

Klain disputed Lemire’s assertion the White House is looking to move on from the pandemic.

“We are not ‘turning the page’ on COVID. We are keeping businesses and schools open — and reducing hospital & ICU cases — by making vaccines, boosters, treatments and tests widely available. And we will continue to do so as long as Congress funds this work,” he tweeted.

