Legendary Comedian Don Rickles Has Died at 90

According to a report from TMZ, legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at the age of 90. The cause of death was reportedly kidney failure; his wife Barbara was by his side when he passed.

Rickles is known as one of the great insult comics, having performed many times at The Friar’s Club roasts, and for his work on TV, including regular appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and of course, The Don Rickles Show on ABC.

He rose to prominence in the 1960s, and was helped early on in his career by Frank Sinatra. Rickles was performing in Miami, saw Sinatra in the audience, insulted him, and Sinatra liked his performance. He started encouraging others to go see him perform, helped him get gigs in Las Vegas, and eventually, Rickles performed at a roast of Sinatra.

This is a breaking story and we will update it with more information as it becomes available.

