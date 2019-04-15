BREAKING: Mueller Report to be Released Thursday

A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on the Russia investigation will be released on Thursday morning, a Justice Department spokesperson said.

NEWS: Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to release Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report on the Russia investigation to Congress and the public on Thursday morning to Congress and the public, according to Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. @LauraAJarrett — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) April 15, 2019

Since Mueller’s investigation has loomed over Donald Trump throughout most of his presidency, and lingering questions about its conclusions remain, the release of his report is highly anticipated. Attorney General William Barr is coordinating with the Justice Department to prepare the report for release, which will likely include significant redactions: he told Congress last week that certain elements, like grand jury information and sensitive details pertaining to ongoing investigations, will be redacted.

Barr’s four-page summary of Mueller’s report — in which Barr said Trump was cleared on a criminal conspiracy with Russia, and announced his decision to not prosecute the president for obstruction — has come under scrutiny since Trump has used it to claim complete exoneration. Critics argue that Barr’s summary left out the proper context of Mueller’s findings and did not resolve key questions surrounding the investigation.

