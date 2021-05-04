comScore CBS, Tony Dokoupil Ripped for Segment on Tightened Voter Laws

CBS Draws Heat From Progressives for Segment on GOP Effort to ‘Tighten Voting Laws’: Who is ‘Stopping You From Saying Voter Suppression?’

By Leia IdlibyMay 4th, 2021, 10:24 am

CBS News drew heat from progressives for a recent segment on the Republican-led effort to “tighten state voting laws” — with many viewing “voter suppression” as the more accurate characterization.

The segment explained that after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and proceeded to push the “Big Lie” that the victory was stolen from him, red states began to alter their voting laws.

Iowa, Georgia, and Florida have already rewritten their election laws– with Texas not too far behind.

The amended laws have received immense pushback from Democrats, with even President Joe Biden decrying Georgia’s new laws as an “atrocity” and “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

So, progressives were quick to criticize CBS News for dubbing the new laws as a simple tightening — The Daily Show producer Matt Negrin faulting them for “adopting Republicans’ propaganda language.”

Here’s a sampling of other criticism:

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: