Chris Christie Tells Trump to ‘Turn Off the TV’ After Report He’s Been Maxing Out Executive Time

Chris Christie has been all over cable news over the past week promoting his new book reflecting on his (brief) time heading President Donald Trump‘s transition team. But if Christie had it his way, the commander-in-chief himself would not have been watching.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Monday, the former New Jersey governor weighed in on the report that Trump has been maxing out his “executive time” — with that nebulous term, widely thought to be dominated by cable news watching, being applied to as much as 60 percent of his schedule. Christie — who has been all over on CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News — told the president to put down the clicker.

“If he’s watching you guys exclusively, that’s too much time,” Christie said. “I mean, I would tell him to turn off the TV and — no offense — but not watch you guys that much.”

Christie says he’s personally spoken with Trump often during his executive time, and believes much of those sessions are devoted to conversations with advisors. The president, though, apparently didn’t take any of Christie’s advice on the recently-concluded government shutdown. Earlier in the segment, the former governor weighed in on the shutdown gambit — leaving zero room for interpretation.

“The shutdown was a failure, and there’s no other way to put it,” he said. “When the government is shut down, that’s a failure.

Watch above, via CNN.

