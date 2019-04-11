comScore

Comey Responds to Barr’s Claims of FBI ‘Spying’ on Trump Campaign: ‘I Have No Idea What the Heck He’s Talking About’

By Ken MeyerApr 11th, 2019, 12:59 pm

Former FBI director James Comey said he’s dismayed with how Attorney General William Barr characterized the surveillance undertaken with Donald Trump‘s campaign in 2016.

During a conversation at the Hewlett Foundation’s Verify Conference on Thursday, Comey addressed how Barr characterized the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation as “spying” on Trump’s campaign. Even though the AG has tried to clean up his comments by saying he wants to check if the probe was established on an appropriate basis, multiple reporters have picked up on how Comey said the insinuations from Barr’s comments raise questions of whether he’ll “stand up for truth and facts.”

CNN’s Susan Hennessey proceeded to ask Comey what he might have done differently in retrospect when he became head of the bureau in 2013. He also shared his thoughts regarding Barr’s summary of the Mueller report and Trump’s attitude towards Russian interference in American politics.

— —

>> Follow Ken Meyer (@KenMeyer91) on Twitter

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under

Follow Mediaite

Follow Ken Meyer