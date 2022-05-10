Conservatives blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over her “call to arms” in warning that the Supreme Court is coming after LGBTQ people.

“To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms,” tweeted Lightfoot on Monday evening. “We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!”

We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory! — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

The tweet came a week after Politico obtained and reported a draft decision that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

The tweet faced backlash from conservatives on Twitter.

A “call to arms” says the Mayor of Murder Capital USA. https://t.co/DUsPMtUVJl — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 10, 2022

If a Republican mayor did this, CNN’s John Avlon and Brianna Keilar and Don Lemon would be make snarky faces into the camera with some hushed tones about what dangerous rhetoric the right is perpetuating. https://t.co/Ea0jARgdYS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 10, 2022

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, has issued a call to arms in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court. https://t.co/6pKhWCdzSU pic.twitter.com/JyAFUCeQLm — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 10, 2022

Leftist mayor of Chicago issues “call to arms” against Supreme Court! https://t.co/x3Brpl7sYj — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 10, 2022

Just stepping in to say this sort of thing should be condemned by everyone, Republican or Democrat But will it? https://t.co/w5hneUpOBx — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) May 10, 2022

She knows exactly what she’s doing with this. And she knows she’ll get away with it because she’s a Democrat. https://t.co/1MhdYxPxIz — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 10, 2022

Everyone knows what the phrase “call to arms” means, which makes the tweet from the mayor of Chicago really terrible regardless of what she might’ve meant. Words matter and people need to be careful in what they’re saying especially with such heightened stress right now. https://t.co/1f2u3BLkQs — The Wokest Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) May 10, 2022

The Mayor of Murder City has a call to arms. She has her priorities…and none of them are her constituents. https://t.co/tT8v8WTAi0 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 10, 2022

The Mayor of Chicago is preparing for a civil war. I want to reiterate, we in India are watching the situation closely. We appeal that both sides de-escalate. I’m sure our leaders would be happy to mediate and re-establish the rule of law over there. https://t.co/AakGdz2tB4 — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) May 10, 2022

Leftists are murderous. They literally want to kill you if you disagree with them. @LoriLightfoot is not an outlier. She wants mob violence against those who disagree. https://t.co/EVGULC6jYJ — Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR SINCE 1776 (@yesnicksearcy) May 10, 2022

It seems notable how many prominent Dems have chosen not to defend Roe on its merits and have instead invented a Republican master plan to go after gay marriage, etc. https://t.co/pvaRhAeW3Y — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) May 10, 2022

This would be a literal call for a violent insurrection but nothing will happen to her because she’s a Democrat. https://t.co/WtwaxGdSQL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 10, 2022

#LeftistPrivilege means neither Twitter nor corporate media will do a damn thing about this blatant attempt to spark violent insurrection against a government body. They’ve impeached a president for far less. https://t.co/FLRbZGkf10 — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 10, 2022

Mayor of the murder capital of the United States calls for Americans to take up arms. https://t.co/r0MQS41a1z — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 10, 2022

This is absolutely false.

And absolutely an incitement to violence.

And yet, the corporate media will ignore it.

The hypocrisy is overwhelming.@933KWTO @NewstalkSTL https://t.co/ohE59j1jFF — ThePeoplesSpeaker™️ (@SpeakerTimJones) May 10, 2022

