Conservatives Mock Prince Harry for Accusing US of ‘Assaulting’ Freedom: ‘You Lost Your Say 247 Years Ago’

By Jackson RichmanJul 18th, 2022, 4:51 pm
 

Conservatives on Twitter mocked Prince Harry for accusing the United States of “assaulting” freedom.

“This has been a painful year in a painful decade,” he said in front of U.N. General Assembly marking Nelson Mandela Day on Monday. “We’re living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe. Climate change, wreaking havoc on our planet with the most vulnerable suffering.”

He added, “Most of all, the few weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of Constitutional rights here in the United States.”

Conservative Twitter users mocked and ridiculed Harry.

