Conservatives Mock Prince Harry for Accusing US of ‘Assaulting’ Freedom: ‘You Lost Your Say 247 Years Ago’

Conservatives on Twitter mocked Prince Harry for accusing the United States of “assaulting” freedom.

“This has been a painful year in a painful decade,” he said in front of U.N. General Assembly marking Nelson Mandela Day on Monday. “We’re living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe. Climate change, wreaking havoc on our planet with the most vulnerable suffering.”

He added, “Most of all, the few weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of Constitutional rights here in the United States.”

Conservative Twitter users mocked and ridiculed Harry.

This would be more persuasive if he actually dropped his title from the unelected, undemocratic monarchy with a brutal history around the globe that he was born into and claims to loathe. https://t.co/cpYhSytOPK — caroline mccarthy (@caro) July 18, 2022

We fought a war so we wouldn’t have to listen to royals, and then they follow us over here to bother us https://t.co/czcVRZGhjS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 18, 2022

That’s rich coming from a member of an actual hereditary monarchy. You lost your say 247 years ago pal. https://t.co/9XtxYLxzvn — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) July 18, 2022

This fool moved to California https://t.co/Y6ZrbqgcXp — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 18, 2022

We fought a war to not care ab out what the monarchy, especially the spare, thinks. He can take his private jet right back to his Olive Garden Montecito mansion. https://t.co/N4djgYI12d — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 18, 2022

I’m interested in hearing a lesson on democracy from someone whose family believes they were divinely selected to rule a nation. https://t.co/yuOliar96J — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) July 18, 2022

This guy quit his job of being a prince to pursue his passion of being a full time celebrity. Why is he speaking at the UN? https://t.co/cMEtj9SGHw — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 18, 2022

If I was a direct descendent of George III, I would be careful about lecturing an American audience about the inadequacies of their constitutional rights. https://t.co/DcLJYzVzWL — Douglas Carswell (@DouglasCarswell) July 18, 2022

Didn’t we just celebrate our independence from these fools? https://t.co/xm2y0ViPMN — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 18, 2022

It’s been about 250 years since we cared what the British crown thought about America. https://t.co/TFDXxnGeAg — Rep. Jared Patterson (@JaredLPatterson) July 18, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com