Critics Slam Lindsey Graham for Posting Video Of Himself Shooting an Assault Weapon on Heels of Massacres

By Tommy ChristopherApr 2nd, 2021, 9:07 am

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham touched off a fierce backlash from critics when he posted a video of himself shooting an AR-15 on the heels of high-profile gun massacres in Georgia, Colorado, and California.

Last week, Graham explained that he owns an AR-15 because in the case of a natural disaster, “gangs” will leave him alone. And on Thursday, he attempted to spread the word about his skill by posting a video in which he fires 10 shots in 16 seconds at a shooting range, captioned with the false claim that “In 1994, there was an Assault Weapons Ban – the evidence indicates that there was really no change at all in crime because the crooks are going to get a gun!”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland massacre, wrote “Today, @LindseyGrahamSC showed off with the weapon used to kill my daughter and the weapon of choice for mass murderers. Today, Lindsey will cost lives. Lindsey, all future mass murderers are paying attention to you and you just showed them what to use.”

The tweet prompted fierce reactions from activists, political media figures, and others on Twitter, who slammed Graham for posing with the weapon so soon after mass shootings, some of whom pointed to research that shows the Assault Weapons Ban was effective.

Among blue checks, there were no responses from now-cowed hurricane-awaiting gangs.

