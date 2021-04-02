Critics Slam Lindsey Graham for Posting Video Of Himself Shooting an Assault Weapon on Heels of Massacres

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham touched off a fierce backlash from critics when he posted a video of himself shooting an AR-15 on the heels of high-profile gun massacres in Georgia, Colorado, and California.

Last week, Graham explained that he owns an AR-15 because in the case of a natural disaster, “gangs” will leave him alone. And on Thursday, he attempted to spread the word about his skill by posting a video in which he fires 10 shots in 16 seconds at a shooting range, captioned with the false claim that “In 1994, there was an Assault Weapons Ban – the evidence indicates that there was really no change at all in crime because the crooks are going to get a gun!”

In 1994, there was an Assault Weapons Ban – the evidence indicates that there was really no change at all in crime, because the crooks are going to get a gun! Today at @PalmettoArmory I fired one of the weapons they are trying to ban. #2A pic.twitter.com/XI985BZ96F — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 1, 2021

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland massacre, wrote “Today, @LindseyGrahamSC showed off with the weapon used to kill my daughter and the weapon of choice for mass murderers. Today, Lindsey will cost lives. Lindsey, all future mass murderers are paying attention to you and you just showed them what to use.”

Today, @LindseyGrahamSC showed off with the weapon used to kill my daughter and the weapon of choice for mass murderers. Today, Lindsey will cost lives. Lindsey, all future mass murderers are paying attention to you and you just showed them what to use. https://t.co/ZyeTIjqFyu — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 1, 2021

The tweet prompted fierce reactions from activists, political media figures, and others on Twitter, who slammed Graham for posing with the weapon so soon after mass shootings, some of whom pointed to research that shows the Assault Weapons Ban was effective.

He’s still fearmongering that Americans need weapons of war to defend themselves if a disaster causes a societal breakdown.

But it’s his job to help ensure disasters don’t cause societal breakdowns.

And to help avoid mass murders.#EndGunViolence https://t.co/ZCdO34RprP — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 1, 2021

A photo-op firing an AR15 days after a mass shooting involving the same weapon is like doing a photo-op with box cutters on an airplane after 9/11. https://t.co/IaO8PgnQCp — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 1, 2021

imagine getting this operator skin in cold war https://t.co/TqRQ2XTFwf — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 1, 2021

Actually, the Assault Weapons Ban was successful in reducing crimes with Assault Weapons In other words, common sense gun control measures make people safer https://t.co/o0WHDRxNQm — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) April 2, 2021

I’m not sure I agree with you a hundred percent on your police work, there, Senator. pic.twitter.com/3Dc1fNO8nz — Seth Masket (@smotus) April 1, 2021

This is the saddest piece of video ever recorded. It’s sadder than that video of a dog sleeping on the grave of its former owner. It’s sadder than the end of Schindler’s List. It’s impossibly sad. A doleful, mournful plea for help and love, that will go unanswered. https://t.co/Pw7WfBfL4m — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) April 1, 2021

Shame on you @LindseyGrahamSC! Your argument is completely flawed. The assault weapons ban would have prevented the Sandy Hook tragedy. The shooter’s mom would not have been able to purchase an AR-15 legally and you know it. https://t.co/7d5IMGS013 — Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) April 2, 2021

Nothing says “tough guy” like khakis and a first-trimester paunch. (It’s also a sincere indication that the GOP has no messaging except “get guns, brown people are coming!”) https://t.co/dciF1V8byw — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) April 1, 2021

Gun massacres fell 37 percent while ban was in place, rose by 183 percent after ban expired. Why are you lying about it? https://t.co/smDF0TybO1 https://t.co/9uLAlZ6LrH — Adrian Todd Zuniga (@atzuniga) April 1, 2021

Among blue checks, there were no responses from now-cowed hurricane-awaiting gangs.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]