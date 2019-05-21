Dem Al Green Welcomes Justin Amash to the Impeach Trump Club: ‘You Won’t Be the Last’

On the floor of the House of Representatives, Texas Democratic Congressman Al Green praised Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) for supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and assured Amash that he would not be the last Republican to do so.

During Tuesday’s Morning Hour speeches, Green devoted his time to detailing some of the reasons he has supported impeaching Trump for two years now, and predicted that more of his colleagues, Republican and Democrat alike, would be joining him.

“This is a great country, I love my country,” Green said. “And for this reason, I want to assure my friends that I’m going to thank all who are coming on board, and the question is not now who’s going to be the first to come on board, the question really is this: Who will be the last to come on board?”

“Who will be the last person to say I believe that no person is above the law?” Green continued. “Who will be the last to say I am going to do what I believe the Constitution requires when we have a person who has demonstrated that he is a lawless, ruthless, reckless person who happens to have control of the executive branch of government?”

Green went on to compliment “all who are standing with us today,” and then singled Amash out for praise.

“This is not about whether you are a Republican or a Democrat,” Green said. “I compliment the Republican who had the courage to step forward, the courage, the intestinal fortitude, to take the

stand for righteousness.”

“Believe me, you won’t be the last,” Green said. “There will be others. It’s just a matter of time.”

The presiding officer, Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), then delivered an admonition that has become so standard following one of Green’s floor speeches, it ought to be named after him: “Members are reminded to refrain from engaging in personalities toward the president.”

If you’re wondering what, exactly, a “personality against the president” is, you’re not alone. In 2014, Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) asked that very question after Rep. Aaron Schock (R-IL) attacked then-President Barack Obama on the House floor:

According to the Internet Archive database of TV news transcripts, that “personalities” admonition has been given 216 times since Trump took office, compared with 70 times during Obama’s eight years as President.

Watch Green’s full speech above, via C-Span.

