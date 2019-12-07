Drudge Report Twitter Mocks Dan Bongino’s New ‘Alternative’ to Drudge Report: 😴

The war for clicks is endless online, and in the latest example, Twitter account @Drudge_Report leveled a brutal shot at conservative commentator and radio host-turned-wannabe-aggregator Dan Bongino over his new hoping-to-be-a-competitor site to Matt Drudge’s namesake powerhouse website.

Bongino launched his cleverly named “Bongino Report” this week, announcing it on Twitter as an “alternative” to the Drudge Report, which dominates referral traffic online. The move is motivated by the perception among Trump fans that Drudge has turned against President Donald Trump.

After a few days online, and buzz on #MAGA Twitter conservative websites, the Bongino Report apparently got some notice, and took a dunk for it, too.

Trust the plan/hope and change the Bongino Report is live. He used to be a secret service agent.😴 Enjoy the show. https://t.co/HINuv8R241 — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) December 7, 2019

Frankly, we’re not quite sure what the “Trust the plan/hope and change” is meant to convey, but “He used to be a secret service agent.😴 Enjoy the show,” was pretty plain. Nobody missed that that was meant as a burn.

Bongino responded by saying “it’s on.”

It is perhaps a sign of the disparity in size, resources, and traffic that they linked to the new “competitor” in the tweet, apparently unconcerned about any threat to the site’s behemoth presence.

There were many reactions to the Tweet from among those favoring the new Bongino upstart. For one thing, in online conservative activism, being seen as against Trump (or with more of an expletive connotation, being “NeverTrump”) is considered essentially the same thing as turning against conservatism, the Republican party, and even America itself, as this random response shows.

And we used to think you were a Patriot — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) December 7, 2019

Bongino also retweeted a number of replies, including these:

The Drudge Report account also retweeted a low key burn on another alleged competitor.

They should fix that font it’s unreadable. https://t.co/PkeXIWAHkg — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) December 7, 2019

Again, showing no concern at any threat to site’s power. If Bongino’s aim is to have one-tenth the influence as Drudge, then a Drudge link is as good a place as any to start.

Update: The Drudge Report on Twitter does not appear to be run or claimed by either Matt Drudge or the Drudge Report website

