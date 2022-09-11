FLASHBACK: On Sept. 12, 2001, Alex Jones Blamed the Terrorist Attacks on Israel, Claimed We Would Get ‘Nuked’ And It Would Be Their Fault

Alex Jones owes the families of the Sandy Hook victims millions of dollars for his defamatory garbage lies, with more lawsuits still pending, but his status as a rotten-to-the-core spewer of rancid bovine excrement is far from a new development.

Your friendly neighborhood Mediaite contributing editor likes to believe a fundamental characteristic of humanity is that, regardless of our own personal views on matters of religion or faith, we are all capable of seeking redemption and choosing to be better people.

In the case of Jones, however, the decades of evidence lead me to the inescapable conclusion that he is an irredeemable piece of crap, has been an irredeemable piece of crap for a very long time, and is highly likely to remain an irredeemable piece of crap for the foreseeable future.

To describe Jones as a “conspiracy theorist” imputes a far more benign nature to his rantings than he deserves, portraying him as a mere jester in a tin foil hat instead of someone who deliberately gives oxygen to anti-Semitic tropes — which is exactly what he did on September 12, 2001, the day after the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history.

In the above video clip shared on Twitter by Ron Filipowski, Jones declares Israel is to blame for the attacks that killed 2,977 innocent people in a wild rant that also predicts we would soon be facing a nuclear war, and that too would be Israel’s fault.

The clip begins with Jones complaining about the treatment of the Palestinians, claiming that Israel “calls the Palestinians goyim, or cattle, or dogs, or subhuman” and keeps them in “concentration camps.” He claimed to have video of Israelis “taking Palestinian women’s tomatoes they grow and breaking their water containers.”

“That’s why you have this crap,” Jones declared as video footage of the still-smoking rubble of the Twin Towers aired behind him. “And our children are gonna die, we’re gonna get nuked because of this!”

“We’re gonna have nuclear war, because Israel likes to go around bombing everybody,” said Jones. “I’m sorry, it’s just the facts. And Israel is absolutely beside itself with joy right now. They are talking about how they’re going to blow everything up, how they’re going to attack everybody, and guess who’s going to get bombed because of it?”

