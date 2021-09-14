Primo Ratings. Crypto D’oh! Blinken Battle. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Tucker Carlson is regularly the most-watched host in cable news. Even when he isn’t hosting his 8 p.m. show on Fox News, it can still beat the competition. Such was the case on Friday, when Lara Logan guest-hosted and drew the most viewers in prime time.

Logan — who took heat last week after once again falling for a hoax report — drew a sizable 2.51 million viewers overall on Friday night, as well as 398,000 in the demo. That was enough to beat out the competition: On CNN, Anderson Cooper drew just 648,000 total viewers and 143,000 in the demo, while at MSNBC Chris Hayes drew 1.27 million overall and 127,000 in the demo.

Logan was not the most-watched show in all of cable news, however. That distinction went to another Fox News show: The Five, which pulled in 2.93 million total viewers and 411,000 in the demo.

FULL BREAKDOWN OF FRIDAY’S CABLE NEWS RATINGS BY SHOW

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers: Fox News: 1.6 million MSNBC: 847,000 CNN: 557,000

25-54 Demo: Fox News: 263,000 CNN: 124,000 MSNBC: 101,000



Read the full article, including top overall primetime averages, here from Mediaite+!